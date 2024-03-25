American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,192. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

