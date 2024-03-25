American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 248,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,307. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

