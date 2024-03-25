Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

