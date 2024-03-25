Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

