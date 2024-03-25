Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $7,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.