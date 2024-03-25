Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $21.69

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.