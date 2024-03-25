Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $82.67

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWONK shares. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $67.24 on Monday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

