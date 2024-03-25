Analysts Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Price Target at $5.20

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.15 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
PHX Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
Read More
