Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $41.71

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

