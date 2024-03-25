Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $41.71

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
