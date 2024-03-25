Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sleep Country Canada (TSE: ZZZ):

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$33.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$33.50.

2/21/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.08. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The company has a market cap of C$982.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

