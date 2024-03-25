Analyzing Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.58 $60.86 million $1.64 8.74

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

