Analyzing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Telos and Arbe Robotics are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telos has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -23.68% -24.23% -18.81% Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telos and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 2 0 2.50 Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $145.38 million 1.90 -$34.42 million ($0.50) -7.84 Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 113.76 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.96

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telos beats Arbe Robotics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

