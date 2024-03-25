Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.3 %
TSE:AND traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$845.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AND shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.64.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
