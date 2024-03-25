Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Shares of AND opened at C$43.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.