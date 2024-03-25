Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.