Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.85.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.