Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
