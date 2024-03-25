APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,057 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

APA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.