Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,907,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

