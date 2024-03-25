Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.72 and last traded at $210.57. 663,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,652,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $173.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.