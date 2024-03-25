Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target Cut to GBX 967 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £106.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.05.
About Aquis Exchange
