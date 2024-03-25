Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target Cut to GBX 967 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 386 ($4.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £106.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,270.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.05.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

