Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 581,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,907,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

