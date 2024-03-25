Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 0.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.00. 581,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,907,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

