Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 21.48% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSEARCA XSVN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,469. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

