Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,757,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,964. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.