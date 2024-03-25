Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

