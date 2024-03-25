Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $478.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.78 and a 200 day moving average of $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.68 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.