Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 536,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,004. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.