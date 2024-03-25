Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

