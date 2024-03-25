Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.23. 1,625,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

