Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,068,820 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,068,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,191,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.49% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

