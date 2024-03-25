Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $37,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 544,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

