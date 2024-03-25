Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.17 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,728 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in LPL Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. 250,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,023. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.73.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

