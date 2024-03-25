Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.56 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,031 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Coty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Insider Activity at Coty

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,649. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

