Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $40.58 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.64% of Meritage Homes worth $40,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $18,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTH traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

