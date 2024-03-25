Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $45 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,914 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $44,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.00. 433,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

