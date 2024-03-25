Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $57.19 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $57,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

