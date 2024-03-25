Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 843,304 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of NOV worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 513,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,458. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.