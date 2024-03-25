Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 14,449 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up approximately 2.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $139,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $585.77. 71,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.38. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.79.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

