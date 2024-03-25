Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,216 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Ferguson worth $51,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,425,000 after purchasing an additional 970,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,144,000 after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

FERG traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $222.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

