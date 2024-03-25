Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ASAN opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $419,859 over the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

