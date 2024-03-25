ASD One Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. ASD has a market cap of $47.43 million and $2.71 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.71 or 0.99375381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07154147 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,589,389.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

