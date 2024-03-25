ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $990.91 and last traded at $990.78. 214,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,252,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $979.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ASML by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.