Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,334,415 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 662.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Corteva worth $73,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 2,132,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,170. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

