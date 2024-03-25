Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 221,125 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5,683.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $104,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.55. 310,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.08. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $347.45 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

