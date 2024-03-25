Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $79,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $342.00. 1,168,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $210.92 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average of $288.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

