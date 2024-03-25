Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 11,704 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $81,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $551.34. 297,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,170. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.