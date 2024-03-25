Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 233,789 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,789 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $140,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.4 %
ADP traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $244.20. 1,067,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
