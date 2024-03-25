Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 471,291 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 220.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,223. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.