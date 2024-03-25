Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 313,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $172,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $627.46. 1,724,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average of $484.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.36.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

