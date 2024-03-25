Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $115,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.02. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $355.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

